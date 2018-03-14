High school students walk out of class in Lee county

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A number of students walked out of class Wednesday for National Walkout Day. High school students from across the country wanted to show their support for the Parkland shooting victims.

"I believe us coming together had a huge impact on Parkland, letting them know we are with them," said Jonathan Lopez, a Mariner High School student.

Lopez and his fellow classmates left class and marched to the stands of their football field. The scoreboard counted down from 17 minutes as a tribute for the victims.

South Fort Myers High School students lined up together and created a heart in the middle of their football field. The announcer read off the names of all the victims then turned the lights off for a candlelight vigil.

Some students at Cape Coral High School reflected inside the school's auditorium. The young protestors want stricter gun laws.

"Just being here today, I believe I made an impact on my school, in my community," Lopez said.

Lopez and other students knew the Lee County School District didn't sponsor or support the event. They were warned by the district the repercussions if they violated the code of conduct.

However, Mariner High School students filled up their football stands. They don't want the Parkland victims to fade into memory.

"It's not old news, it's something that could happen again, something that effects all students everywhere," said Hailey Dunn, a Mariner High School student.

Students at Mariner that walked out of class were issued warnings.