Hertz awards grant money for Lee County teaching academies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hertz Corporation is donating $10,000 to sponsor Lee County's high school teaching academies, the district said Thursday.

The funds will support teacher resources, including certification preparation materials and exam costs for future educators.

Six high schools in Lee County offer the Education and Training Career Academy. The program offers students training services and support with an emphasis on improving public education services.

Teaching Academy graduates are given a Talent Reservation with the school district for future employment. They are also provided post-secondary and scholarship opportunities with local colleges and universities.