Hendry sheriff sounds alarm about t-shirt sale scam

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — T-shirt sales claiming to benefit or publicize the Hendry County Sheriff's Office are unauthorized and a scam, the agency said Monday.

The department made a Facebook post showing a page to an online store offering shirts and other items with various designs incorporating the name "Hendry County Sheriff's Office."

A screenshot of a text message with a link to the shop was also displayed.

"If you receive a text, message, and/or an alert regarding the sale of Hendry County Sheriff’s Office t-shirts (or any product) please delete," the department wrote.

"Clicking the link may unintentionally lead to your device sharing information with the sender."