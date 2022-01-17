Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hendry sheriff sounds alarm about t-shirt sale scam

items.[0].image.alt
HCSO/Facebook
FakeHendryShirt.png
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:33:44-05

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — T-shirt sales claiming to benefit or publicize the Hendry County Sheriff's Office are unauthorized and a scam, the agency said Monday.

The department made a Facebook post showing a page to an online store offering shirts and other items with various designs incorporating the name "Hendry County Sheriff's Office."

A screenshot of a text message with a link to the shop was also displayed.

"If you receive a text, message, and/or an alert regarding the sale of Hendry County Sheriff’s Office t-shirts (or any product) please delete," the department wrote.

"Clicking the link may unintentionally lead to your device sharing information with the sender."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4