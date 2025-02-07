Hendry-Glades high schoolers get hands-on college experience at FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla — Nearly 300 high schoolers from Hendry and Glades counties are getting a hands-on introduction to college education at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU). Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, was there to check out this one-of-a-kind event, designed to give local students a head start on their futures.

Stepping out of the classroom and onto campus, students are exploring careers through immersive experiences. From learning the engineering workflow by using Legos to build a model hotel, to advanced medical simulations, FGCU’s Hendry-Glades Regional Partnership Coordinator, Amanda Lehrain, says this event is all about making education feel accessible to students.

"They may not know what a college campus really looks like and what a campus feels like. Also, the industries in those interior counties are pretty specific, so they may not have had a lot of interaction with different industries," said Lehrain.

With many of these students being first-generation college-goers without much exposure to higher education in the past, Lehrain says an event like this can be a big inspiration.

"It just gives them a real, tangible way to connect with things they may have heard about but never seen before," she added.

And there’s something for all interests. Lehrain says other activities include hospitality management sessions, a wet walk with FGCU’s Water School, and an entrepreneurship product brainstorming and pitching workshop.

Beyond the labs and simulations, students are also learning about college admissions and campus life - even getting a chance to attend an FGCU basketball game. Lehrain hopes students leave FGCU feeling confident about their futures.

"I think being able to do these exercises and meet with faculty and ask questions is a way for them to see that they very much belong here. We’re very excited to have them, and anything is possible in The Nest. So, Wings Up!"