Weapons detection systems are going into Hendry County elementary schools

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Feb. 3, the Hendry County School District says weapons detection systems will be installed at all elementary schools.

According to a letter sent to families, the number of incidents at elementary schools across Florida is rising. During the '22-'23 school year, the letter reported 2,063 incidents of weapon possession in Florida schools, including guns and other weapons.

LaBelle Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski spoke with Assistant Director of Safety and Security Curtis Clay, who said the systems will be installed one at a time in the elementary schools.

Clay said they secured the funding and can start the roll out Feb. 3. This plan has been in the works for some time.

Following an incident with a gun at Country Oaks Elementary School in April 2024, Clay emphasized at the time the effectiveness of metal detectors as a weapon deterrent, suggesting their use could have prevented what happened at Country Oaks.

Currently, the secondary schools have weapon detection systems.

