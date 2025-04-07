Watch Now
Search suspended for missing jet skier in Hendry County until morning

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — Lee County Sheriffs Office, FWC and other agencies are searching for a missing person last seen on a Jet Ski at Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says on Sunday at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers were notified of a missing boater in Hendry County.

The boater, 31-year-old Michael R. Altuve Ardilla was on a personal watercraft when he entered the water and did not surface.

FWC, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office dive teams as well as FWC drone assets searched for Mr. Altuve Ardilla until temporarily suspending their search at sundown.

Divers will resume searching for Mr. Altuve Ardilla in the morning.

