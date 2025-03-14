Watch Now
FAA says plane's landing gear collapsed at LaBelle Municipal Airport

LABELLE, Fla. — On Friday afternoon a small plane made a hard landing at the LaBelle Municipal Airport in Hendry County, Florida.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration the landing gear of a Piper PA-31 collapsed after landing at the airport around 1:30pm.

The FAA says two people were on board the aircraft. The Hendry County Sheriff's office says there were no injuries.

The FAA says they will continue to investigate.

According to the FAA registry, the plane is registered to Airplane Five LLC out of Miami.

According to Flightradar the plane took off from Fort Lauderdale at 12:19pm ET. The plane did circle the Labelle Airport several times before landing near Helms Road.

