Active search for a hit and run suspect in Hendry County

UPDATE: 03/13/2025 11:00pm

HCSO says deputies have cleared the scene but were unable to locate the suspect. The Sheriff's Office is asking if you see anything suspicious please notify the Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story:

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office says they are currently searching for a suspect that crashed into two vehicles on Sioux Avenue and then took off on foot.

The Sheriff's Office says K-9 units were attempting a traffic stop in the area of Sioux Ave and Cheyenne, when the driver accelerated crashing into the cars.

The unidentified suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

At this time Hendry County Deputies along with K-9 units have set up a perimeter in the area and are on an active K9 track.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to remain in your homes and not attempt to interact with deputies or K9s unless approached.

If you have seen anything suspicious, or have any knowledge of the suspect involved, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we have more information.

