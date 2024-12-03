Watch Now
'ACCIDENTAL DEATH': Man dies at South Florida Water Management project area

Deputies say the caller reported that a man had fallen while working on a machine, was severely injured and possibly deceased.
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died following an incident at a water management project area.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office says they received the call around 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Deputies say the caller reported that a man had fallen while working on a machine - saying the person was severely injured and possibly deceased.

The sheriff's office says the incident occurred at 3338 Congen Road - a South Florida Water Management project area.

First responders and deputies confirmed the victim was deceased.

Detectives believe this was an accidental death.

