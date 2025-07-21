$675M in relief heading to Florida farmers still recovering from recent hurricanes

FELDA, Fla — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture brought big news and more than $675 million in disaster relief to Florida farmers!

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in this area daily, so he went to find out what this means for his community that is still recovering from three recent hurricanes.

Watch to hear how the new disaster relief money will help Florida farmers:

Secretary Rollins made it official Monday at CPI Citrus Farms in Felda, signing off on a federal block grant worth $675.9 million. She says the money will cover infrastructure, timber, citrus, and direct market losses from recent hurricanes.

Rollins calls it a crucial investment in one of Florida’s most important industries. “This state helps drive our country forward in so many ways. And of course your agriculture industry is the second largest driver of the Florida economy,” Rollins said.

Austin Schargorodski U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brook L. Rollins

Hendry County Commissioner Emory Howard said Hendry County alone lost more than 12,000 acres of farmland to recent storms. So, industry leaders Steven Callaham and Mike Joyner with Florida Fruit and Vegetable say this relief couldn’t have come sooner.

“Hendry County is one of the largest citrus producing counties in Florida. It’s very important to the economy in Hendry County. A lot of farmers, a lot of multi-generation families involved in it, and they really needed a boost to get back on their feet,” Callaham said.

Austin Schargorodski Steven Callaham and Mike Joyner

That’s because, on top of storm recovery, Callahan and Joyner say growers are still fighting a long-term battle with citrus greening. While they say this relief doesn’t target the disease directly, it helps free up funding for daily care and rehabilitation.

“It gives growers hope. It gives them hope,” Joyner said.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of CPI Citrus Farms in Felda

The disaster relief money comes from the $30 billion American Relief Act, and Florida is the first state to get it. USDA officials say they’re partnering with the state to get help out the door fast.

“It is so important for the Trump administration to provide this necessary relief to our farmers who produce the crops that the American people rely on,” Rollins said.