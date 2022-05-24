Watch
Hendry County Sheriff's Office responds to shots going off at Montura Ranch Estates

Hendry County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:59:21-04

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County deputies and investigators responded to shots being fired at the location of Horse Club Avenue and Kennel Street in the Montura Ranch Estates community.

Hendry County Sheriff's Office says that they are currently investigating the scene at that it is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and anyone who may have information on the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 863-674-5600.

