Hendry County Sheriffs Office announces start of click it or ticket campaign

Posted at 8:33 AM, May 17, 2021
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the Click it or Ticket campaign.

The campaign will run through June 6th and is aimed at enforcing seat belt use.

“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

“As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer vacation season ramps up, we want to keep our community members safe, and make sure people are doing the one thing that can save them in a crash: buckling up,” said Sheriff Whidden.

HCSO says If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits.

