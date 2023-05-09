Hendry County School District addresses concerns after receiving multiple school threats in recent times

The Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the Hendry County School District says there have been multiple student threats made to the school or other students in recent times.

The Hendry County School District (HCSD) and the Hendry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is working together to investigate each threat to the fullest extent.

Both HCSD and HCSO say they will prosecute or punish the people responsible for the threats to the fullest extent of the law.

To provide any information regarding the threats or to learn more please reach out to the Hendry County School District.