HENDRY CO, FLA — Hendry County Board of Commissioners will discuss a proposal to ban smoking in county parks.

It comes after the new law that allows counties and cities the choice of banning smoking at local beaches or public parks.

Hendry County is among other Southwest Florida counties -that Fox 4 has covered, to address the proposal.

The meeting will be held at The Hendry County Courthouse, Commission Chambers on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will also be live streamed here.