Hendry Co. deputy impounds donkey

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they had to impound a donkey just before Thanksgiving Day.

As the Hendry County Sheriff's Office reported on their Facebook page, the agricultural deputy encountered the animal near Power Line Road and County Road 833 on Nov. 23. The donkey had rope around its neck.

The deputy placed the donkey at the Sheriff's Office impound lot for safekeeping.

To claim ownership of the donkey, you're asked to call 863-674-5600 and ask to speak with an Agricultural Deputy.

Under Florida Law, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office posts online photos and information on livestock found at large.

After three days, if they have not been claimed by their owners, the livestock may become the property of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.