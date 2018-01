LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- The 16th annual "Helping Kids With Cancer" radiothon will benefit the Golisano Children's Hospital cancer fund.

The 12-hour event begins at 6 in the morning on Friday, at the Mel's Diner on 4820 S. Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

You can also listen on Cat Country 107.1 or call 1-866-609-KIDS to donate.

The event raises funds and awareness in support of the pediatric oncology program at Golisano Children's Hospital.