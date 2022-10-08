Helicopter crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Iona McGregor firefighters responded to a helicopter crash on Saturday evening.

According to a social media post, the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations.

IMFD crews were able to quickly respond and put out a small fire at the scene of the crash.

There were four people onboard at the time.

The post says all have been taken to the hospital.

There was also a small fire and that fire has since been put out.

It was a private helicopter that was working on communication systems related to the hurricane according to Iona McGregor Fire District.