Heavy police presence due to threat at Moore Haven Middle High School

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — The Glades County School District posted on its social media page about a very serious threat made toward Moore Haven Middle High School.

Good evening! The school district has been made aware of a serious threat toward Moore Haven Middle High School. We are currently working with the Glades County Sheriff’s Department, as this is an active investigation. Please know we appreciate all of those who have sent us screenshots, text messages, etc. Our community may have differences about many things, but protecting our kids is something we all agree on. Until further notice, there will be a very large police presence at MHMHS, until this investigation is completed. Once again, we have received many screenshots and emails, however, if your student knows of anything, they need to speak up and let us know. We will update everyone as soon as we know anything more.

