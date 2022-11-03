Watch Now
Officers give the all-clear after heavy police presence at Mariner High School

No injuries and this is being considered a possible swatting call
Cape Coral Police are investigating a possible swatting call that caused Mariner High School to go on lockdown on Thursday.
Cape Coral police outside Mariner High School
Lee County Schools
Posted at 1:54 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 14:53:33-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A spokesperson with the Lee County School District says Mariner High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

The school is located at 701 Chiquita Blvd N.

There were several police squad cars and emergency vehicles near and around campus until the all-clear was given around 2:45 p.m.

Dear staff and families,

Earlier this afternoon, we received reports of a threat at Mariner High School. Cape Coral Police Officers have given the all-clear to Mariner High school. There are no injuries and the threat is being considered a possible swatting call. Your children will return back to their classrooms and dismissal will return as normal shortly.

There will be an increased police presence in this area while the investigation is being conducted.

If you don’t need to be in the area, please seek an alternate route. Buses in the West Zone will be running late due to increased traffic as a result of today’s incident.

We are grateful for the quick response from local law enforcement and our students and staff who followed all emergency safety procedures.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The School District of Lee County.
Rob Spicker Assistant Director, Media Relations & Public Information

The district says students and faculty followed safety protocols as law enforcement checks.

