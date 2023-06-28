The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of Southwest Florida.

The affected areas include DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter.

The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

The NWS says they put the heat advisory in place due to heat index values being up to 109 .

The NWS says when hot temperatures and high humidity occure it can cause heat illnesses to occure in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says some of these illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke. Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Heat Cramps

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

Heat Exhaustion



Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

Heat Stroke



Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

The CDC says if any of the symptoms last longer than one hour or worsen seem immediate medical attention.