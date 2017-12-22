Heartbroken family finds holiday cheer after losing father of four

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol surprised the Riner family with Christmas gifts to help the family of six heal from the tragedy of losing their husband and father in car accident two years ago. Cecil Riner passed away after a drunk driver collided with his car.

“I had everything going exactly the way I wanted it. We had tons of plans and in a matter of a split second, it was all, you know, all gone,” said Jessica Riner, the widow of Cecil and mother of his four children.

FHP brought everything from bikes to fishing rods to Disney princess dresses as gifts for the kids. They tell Fox 4 while the Riner’s are not the only family to lose a loved one like this, they do what they can to bring holiday cheer.

“It’s got to be difficult everyday, but short of taking that life away from her which we wish we could change, we certainly can bring some smiles to her face,” said Highway Patroller Lt. Greg Bueno.

FHP says drivers looking to drink over the holidays should call a friend, Uber, LFyft, or a taxi before getting behind the wheel.