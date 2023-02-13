HCSO is looking for a woman they consider to be "armed and dangerous"

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they consider to be "armed and dangerous".

Authorities say the woman allegedly stabbed someone on Saturday.

According to officials, the victim died because of injuries that occurred in the event. The Sheriff's office has located and apprehended a female suspect.

Deputies say the suspect was dressed in a gray and white striped shirt and black leggings and also had a zebra-print rucksack on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (352) 754-6830.