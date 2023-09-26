HCSO arrests two teens for Grand Theft

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is pleading with citizens to protect themselves against crimes of opportunity.

HCSO says two teenagers were arrested and charged with Grand Theft after they stole a vehicle out of Riverview.

According to HCSO officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle after it was spotted driving on I-75.

HCSO says when deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused.

According to HCSO, a 15-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, a Deadly Weapon, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Fleeing at high speed.

The 14-year-old has been charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.