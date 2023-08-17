Watch Now
HCSO arrests man for sexual batter and looks for more possible victims

Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 17, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A sexual predator has been arrested after a report of sexual battery from two different minors.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested Randy Akers after an in-depth investigation.

According to HCSO detectives believe Akers could have had access to more children and that they could have been victimized due to his involvement in a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz.

HCSO says if Randy Akers may have victimized you or someone you know, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Akers was taken into custody and is facing charges of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12, Sexual Battery Familial, and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

