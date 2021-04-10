Watch
Hazmat team responds after local animal hospital was evacuated

Lee County fire crews and EMS were called to manage a hazmat situation at Blue Pearl after machinery malfunctioned. No injuries were reported.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 10, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla -- The South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said it responded to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Fort Myers Saturday afternoon for a hazardous material investigation.

The agency said the building at 9500 Marketplace Road was self evacuated by employees. Fire Chief Gene Rogers said a piece of equipment malfunctioned.

Fire crews, along with Lee County EMS, were on scene initially to monitor air quality and secure the area. "A hazmat team then responded with specific tools to measure air quality and hazards," said South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Director of Public Relations Amy Bollen.

Bollen said that all was mitigated quickly after that and the structure was ventilated by standby crews.

