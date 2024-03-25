Watch Now
Have you seen this truck? Driver wanted in fatal hit & run near Immokalee Sunday

Crash happened on Oil Well Road off SR-29
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 10:58:00-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit and killed a 64-year-old man who was riding his bike on Oil Well Road.

The crash happened at 7:45 am Sunday just east of State Road 29.

Troopers say the driver of a newer model white Chevrolet pickup truck hit the man from behind.

Monday morning FHP released video of the truck just before the crash.

If you know anything about the truck or the driver contact the Florida Highway Patrol or SWFL Crimestoppers.

