Hatch Watch has officially begun for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

The official SWFL Eagle Cam twitter account has posted that Hatch Watch is happening! They're starting to look for tiny cracks in the eggs that will help signify the hatching has begun.
A little over a month ago, the eagles, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second egg of the nesting season. They were not harmed by Hurricane Ian but had to rebuild their next.
Hatch Watch is here! We are now within the 30-35 day window of incubation time and starting to look for those tiny cracks in the egg (a pip) that signify the hatch process has started! Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/YBIKaaUcaX. pic.twitter.com/LhtpqCf7kj
— SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 31, 2022