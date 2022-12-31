Watch Now
Hatch Watch has officially begun for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

Posted at 5:31 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31

The official SWFL Eagle Cam twitter account has posted that Hatch Watch is happening! They're starting to look for tiny cracks in the eggs that will help signify the hatching has begun.

A little over a month ago, the eagles, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second egg of the nesting season. They were not harmed by Hurricane Ian but had to rebuild their next.

