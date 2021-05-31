Watch
Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry for week of June 7th

Harry Chapin
Posted at 5:42 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 05:35:22-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Harry Chapin Food Bank is hosting a series of mobile food pantries during the rest of this week.

    Harry Chapin is also in need of volunteers. To sign up click here.

    Monday, June 7, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at the Bonita Old Library located at
    26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
    10 a.m. – Noon at Fleamasters Flea Market located at
    4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916

    Tuesday, June 8, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee located at
    1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
    10 a.m. – Noon at Copperhead Golf Club located at
    20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

    Wednesday, June 9, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at the Golden Gate Community Center located at
    4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
    10 a.m. – Noon at Feeding with Hope Ministries located in the John Boy Auditorium at 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

    Thursday, June 10, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Faith Assembly of God located at
    7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
    10 a.m. – Noon at Human Services Center of Charlotte County located at
    23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

    Friday, June 11, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at the Boys and Girls Club of Naples located at
    7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104
    10 a.m. – Noon at Lake Meade Community located at
    1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
    10 a.m. – Noon at Florida SouthWestern State College located at
    8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

    Saturday, June 12, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Harns Marsh Middle School located at
    1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

    Click here for a complete list of mobile pantries.

