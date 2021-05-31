Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry for week of June 7th

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Harry Chapin Food Bank is hosting a series of mobile food pantries during the rest of this week.



Harry Chapin is also in need of volunteers. To sign up click here.

Monday, June 7, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at the Bonita Old Library located at

26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon at Fleamasters Flea Market located at

4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee located at

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon at Copperhead Golf Club located at

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at the Golden Gate Community Center located at

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon at Feeding with Hope Ministries located in the John Boy Auditorium at 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Thursday, June 10, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at Faith Assembly of God located at

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon at Human Services Center of Charlotte County located at

23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Friday, June 11, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at the Boys and Girls Club of Naples located at

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon at Lake Meade Community located at

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

10 a.m. – Noon at Florida SouthWestern State College located at

8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Saturday, June 12, 2021

10 a.m. – Noon at Harns Marsh Middle School located at

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Click here for a complete list of mobile pantries.