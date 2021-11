FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam celebrities, Harriet and M-15, are expecting.

Harriet has laid two eggs on November 20 and 23, as seen via the live-streamed webcam and verified by the SWFLEagleCAM Twitter account.

Wildlife experts say the gestation period for the eggs is around 35 days; if Harriet's hatchlings follow the standard, then the eaglets may be born on or around Christmas Day.