HAPPY NEW YEAR! First Lee County baby of 2025 makes her appearance

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — What better way to ring in the New Year than with the gift of life? The first Lee County baby of the New Year was born just after 2:00AM.

Cleotilde Perez, a mom of 8, says she already loves her baby so much.

"This is Candy Ruby," she said.

She chose the name Candy to honor her mother named Candelaria.

Chris Simoneau works for Lee Health.

"Candy Ruby is the first baby that has been born at Lee Health this year and she won't be the last," he said.

8 thousand babies were born in the Lee Health system last year... that's about a Kindergarten class each day.

Perez says she didn't expect all of this (media) attention and she's happy for the support she's been shown.