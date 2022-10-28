Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida this weekend

Many Halloween events have been cancelled this year due to Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of family friendly trick-or-treat options happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.

Lee County

Friday, October 28

Cape Coral Trunk-or-treat – 1015 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, 6 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Gulf Coast Town Center Trick-or-Treat & Costume Contest – 10028 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, 5 - 8 p.m.

Bonita Springs Halloween in the Park – 10450 Reynolds St, Bonita Springs, 6 - 9 p.m.

Bell Tower Shops Trick-or-Treat – 13499 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, 12 - 4 p.m.

Lehigh Acres Trunk-or-Treat – 5512 8th St W, Lehigh Acres, 4 - 8 p.m.

Estero Spooktacular Night – 18251 Three Oaks Pkwy, Fort Myers, 4 - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Bonita Springs WonderWeen – 27180 Old 41 Rd, Bonita Springs, 12 - 2 p.m.

Fort Myers Trunk-or-Treat – 12820 Kenwood Ln, Fort Myers, 12 - 4 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Miromar Outlets Mall-O-Ween – 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero, 5 - 7 p.m.,

Fort Myers Trunk-or-Treat – 7469 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers, 6 - 8 p.m.

Halloween at Spooky Alley – 7 - 10 p.m., 2526 SW 10th Ave, Cape Coral

Collier County

Friday, October 28

Immokalee Community Park Trunk-or-Treat – 321 N 1st St, Immokalee, 6 - 8 p.m.

North Collier Regional Park Boo-Tacular Halloween Event – 15000 Livingston Rd, Naples, 6 - 9 p.m.

Naples NABOR Trunk-or-Treat – 1455 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, 5 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

North Collier Fire Halloween Party – 1885 Veterans Park Dr, Naples, 4 - 8 p.m.

Ave Maria Trunk-or-Treat – 5334 Ave Maria Blvd, 5 - 7 p.m.,

Naples Trunk-or-Treat – 1600 Fleischmann Blvd, Naples, 6 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Naples Miss Lexi’s Trunk n Treat – 7765 Preserve Ln, Naples, 5 - 7 p.m.

Charlotte County

Saturday, October 29

Trick-or-Treat in Fisherman’s Village – 1200 W Retta Esplanade Suite 55, Punta Gorda, 5 - 7 p.m.

Punta Gorda Trunk-or-Treat – 1675 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, 4 - 6 p.m.

Sellstate Trunk-or-Treat Spooktacular – 2705 Tamiami Trl Unit 313, Punta Gorda, 6 - 8 p.m.

Monday, October 31