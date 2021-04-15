Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida offers scholarship opportunity

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Haitian American students in Lee County have until April 16th to apply for a scholarship.

Four graduating seniors will be awarded a one-thousand-dollar scholarship, by the Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida.

The application and essay are due tomorrow, and the recipients will be announced by May 3rd.

Students must complete this form by clicking here.

Also, include:

Two letters of recommendation from a teacher, coach, administrator, or school counselor.

School transcript that includes grades through the 2020-21 1st semester.

A 400–600-word personal essay that includes a response to these questions: What are your short and long-term educational and career goals? How have your goals for your future been shaped by your life experiences? All essays must be typed.

Please double-space the essay using a standard print font.

For more information on this click here.