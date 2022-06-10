Gun show and gun control rally will be in Fort Myers Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two events, very different from one another, will be taking place in Fort Myers on Saturday.

Organizers from The ‘March For Our Lives' Group and The Florida Gun Shows will be holding events this weekend.

College student, Madison Franz, is organizing the gun control rally to help stop nationwide mass shootings.

“Reforming is a huge part of it, but so is mental health, so is getting the community in touch with resources,” Franz said.

Fox 4 spoke with Florida Gun Shows Manager Robert Geisler about the rising issue.

“Everybody that comes in does a background check. Everybody selling a gun is a federally licensed dealer,” Geisler said. “We practice responsible gun ownership."

‘The March For Our Lives Event’ will be held outside The Lee County Courthouse, starting at 11:00 a.m on Saturday.

The Florida Gun Show will be held at the Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday and starts at 9:00 am on Saturday and Sunday.