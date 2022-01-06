Gulf Coast Humane Society plans a murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Your ticket to murder, mystery and intrigue could lay in the paws of the shelter dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The shelter is planning a murder in the form of a mystery dinner theater performance and fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Holiday Inn Airport Town Center.

In a handout for 101 Shelter Dogs, "Cruella is back and bent on revenge. But before she can put her evil plans into motion, an unexpected murder turns things upside down."

Tickets include access to a silent auction and reception, choice of dinner, drink ticket and the live performance. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Prospective sleuths can purchase tickets at this link.

