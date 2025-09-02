Growing Florida families face steep costs when adding bedrooms to rentals

Florida families looking to expand their living space face significant financial challenges, with rental costs jumping 31% when moving from a two-bedroom to a three-bedroom home, according to new research.

The average two-bedroom rental in Florida costs $1,833 per month, while three-bedroom properties command $2,400 monthly, representing a $567 increase for families needing additional space.

The data comes from a study by RentalHouse Property Management, which analyzed rental pricing information from the 2024 Out of Reach Report by The National Low Income Housing Coalition.

For families seeking the most affordable upgrade options, Lafayette County offers the smallest rent increase at 20.88%. Two-bedroom homes there rent for $953 monthly, while three-bedroom properties cost $1,152.

Florida Rent Shock: 31% Hike for One Extra Bedroom

Gulf, Suwannee and Dixie counties also provide relatively modest increases for expanding families. Dixie County features the state's cheapest three-bedroom rentals at $1,097 per month.

However, Charlotte County presents the steepest challenge for growing families, with rent increases of 40.94% when adding a bedroom. Families there face an additional $565 monthly expense for the extra space.

The rental market affects a substantial portion of Americans, with 32.9% of U.S. households choosing to rent rather than own their homes. Nationally, tenants can expect to pay approximately 19.5% more for each additional bedroom when upsizing.

The cost progression varies by bedroom count. Moving from a studio to a one-bedroom adds 9.3% to rent, while upgrading from one to two bedrooms increases costs by 21.8%. The jump from two to three bedrooms represents the steepest increase at 31%, while adding a fourth bedroom costs 15.8% more.

Alaska leads the nation in upsizing costs, where each additional bedroom adds an average of 24.2% to monthly rent. Alaskan families moving from two to three bedrooms face an additional $572 in monthly expenses.

