Growing boycott against Publix after political donations

TAMPA, Fla. - Publix is the latest retailer to face a boycott because of the companies political affiliations. Hundreds of people on Twitter are taking to twitter to post receipts showing they're shopping elsewhere after Publix donated $670,000 to Republican candidate for Governor Adam Putnam, who's an outspoken supporter of the NRA.

However, when our sister station WFTS took a look at the campaign finance records they found the big grocery chain isn't alone in when it comes to donating large amounts to lawmakers. State election records show Disney also contributed $514,000 to Adam Putnam's campaign.

Republicans aren't alone. Campaign records show Democrat Senator Bill Nelson has collected checks from big companies, ranging from Comcast and Delta to Blue Cross. Disney also gave money to Nelson.

Erich Kron with KnowBe4, a Tampa cyber security firm says the growing backlash on Twitter against Publix and other companies shows the power of social media.

"I think when it comes to the political things, you’re able to get your voice out there in front of a lot more people. When it comes to trying to rally things, a lot of it is now in twitter, or even Reddit at this point is getting a lot of traffic," says Kron.

Meanwhile Publix is responding to the criticism. The grocery chain released this statement:

"As the largest private employer in the state of Florida, and with the majority of our stores and our corporate headquarters located here as well, we have a history of supporting candidates focused on job growth and a healthy Florida economy. We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. Publix cares about our associates, customers and the communities we serve. It is important to understand that the vast majority of our giving is focused on organizations whose mission supports youth, education and the plight of the hungry and homeless within our area of operation. As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community."