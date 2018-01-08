Group helping people in Haiti recover after hurricanes

BOCA GRANDE, Fla-- -

Southwest Floridians are making a difference for people in the Caribbean who are still reeling from Hurricane Matthew.

The group named "Boca Grande Hope for Haitians" shared some pictures of the people they're helping. The group provided homes for more than 100 families who haven't had decent place to live since the 2016 hurricane.

If you'd like to help, there's a fundraiser at the Gasparilla Inn and Club on February 6, 2018 from 6 in the evening until 8.