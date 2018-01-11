Groundbreaking held for new Cape Coral fire station

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Fire Department is starting work on their first new firehouse in almost a decade.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for what will be Fire Station #11.

That station will be on Burnt Store Road North near NW 11th Street.

The department tells Fox 4 this will be their first new firehouse since 2008. They add the new station will help improve response times for people living in northwest Cape Coral.

The 9,000+-square-foot fire station will cost $3,750,000, and will include two apparatus bays, stretching over 77 feet in length. Seven bunk rooms will serve as sleeping quarters for the crews when they are on duty. A full backup generator, along with a large capacity diesel storage tank, will provide power during any storm event.