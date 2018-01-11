The Cape Coral Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for fire station 11, Thursday morning.

Fire Station will be located at 1038 Burnt Store Rd. N.

Construction for Fire Station 11 has been in Fire Department's Master Plan and the City's Capital Improvement Plan for five years.

The total cost of the building will ve approximately $4,070,189 is is funded by Debt Proceeds secured by the Fire Services Assessment (FSA).

The addition of this station is necessary to match the growth of the City and improve response times in the northwest area. “A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, or imagine having difficulty breathing. In an emergency, every second counts,” said Interim Fire Chief Ryan Lamb, “Both those in need and the firefighters want a fast response. The fire stations currently servicing this area are over five miles away. The addition of Fire Station 11 will greatly reduce response times to residents in this quickly growing community.”