Gravel on the road causing I-75 backup in Lee County

**UPDATE (8:30AM)** -- Troopers have now fully closed all southbound lanes while crews clean up the scene at mile marker 125.

All traffic is being routed off the interstate at Alico Road. Drivers should use U.S. 41 or Ben Hill Griffin Parkway as alternate routes.

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Southbound Interstate 75 is down to two lanes at mile marker 125 Tuesday morning after a gravel spill on the road.

This is just past the Alico Road exit.

Troopers say there are minor injuries after a construction truck overturned at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

