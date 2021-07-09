Watch
Grant benefits Naples youth shelter nutrition program

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 09, 2021
NAPLES — Youth Haven, Inc. announced Friday they are a recipient of a $7,500 grant from Fifth Third Bank.

The funds will be used to support Youth Haven’s Food & Nutrition Program.

Youth Haven is Southwest Florida’s only residential shelter for children and teens ages 6 - 19 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or homelessness.

Organization officials said many of the youth that reside on campus have poor nutrition and food insecurity.

Youth Haven’s in-house chef provides their residents with a consistent, professionally crafted menu focused on nutritional goals.

