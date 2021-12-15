Governor Ron DeSantis announces a legislative proposal called the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a legislative proposal called the Stop W.O.K.E. Act which takes a stand against critical race theory in our schools. It means the stop the wrongs to our kids and employees.

The teaching of critical race theory was banned by the Florida board of education in June.

We spoke with a professor of educational law at Florida Gulf Coast University to explain what critical race theory means?

Professor Jennifer Sughrue, "Critical race theory it’s a way explaining how some groups are put in a disadvantage through law and policy whether intentional or not. It came out of Harvard Law school Derrick Bell he was a Harvard law student African-American and he began to say the impact of certain laws and policies how they impacted different groups of people and somewhere disadvantaged by it."

Professor Sughrue explains that a theory is a theory until proven wrong and when students in college or universities are learning it she says they are asked to conduct research to explain further whereas younger students...

"I’m not aware of anyone that wants it in k-12. Why it doesn’t work in K 12 they’re not asking students to conduct research," Professor Sughrue.

The Stop W.O.K.E. Act would prohibit school districts, colleges and universities from hiring woke critical race theory consultants.

It would also protect school students, and employees against hostile work environments due to critical race theory.

Governor Ron DeSantis says, "By us protecting against CRT and this stop woke act we’re going to be making sure that that time in school is actually spent learning and not just targets of indoctrination and that’s going to be a good thing for parents throughout the state of Florida."

Moms for Liberty and a mother of 3 expresses her thoughts on crittical race theory by saying, “One day my 8 year old came home from school and asked mommy why does mimi why do they feel like we’re not good enough I said hunny what do you mean she’s like well I always hear people with brown skin like me were oppressed and not good enough or harder for us I don’t want my kids to be taught that we should all be on an equal playing field and at 8 years old why is my kid coming and it’s caused anxiety and depression in school children which isn’t okay.”

Governor Desantis says he plans to reconvene the legislature on this next month in January.