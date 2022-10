File

Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 22, 2022

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Punta Gorda today. The governor will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation Trey Price. Watch live:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.