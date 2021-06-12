Governor DeSantis signs legislation to continue insurance reform in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. — Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 76, which builds on his commitment to insurance reform in Florida.

This bill expressly disallows contractors, public adjusters, and companies from using prohibited advertisements that encourage Floridians to make an insurance claim for roof damage; and imposes a fine of up to $10,000 when companies violate the law.

“I’m proud to sign SB 76 today to continue our mission of insurance reform in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Since my first days in office, I have been committed to doing whatever it takes to reduce the burden of property insurance on Florida families. That includes signing into law historic reforms to the assignment of benefits process and appointing principled justices to our state courts.”