Governor DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

WFTX-TV
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 07, 2022
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The current counties listed among the 34 counties include the following in Southwest Florida:

  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hendry
  • Lee

FEMA announced on Monday that Disaster Recovery Centers will close due to Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Florida Power and Light activates emergency response plan and urges customers to take precautions ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s forecasted impact on Florida

  • FPL is closely monitoring Nicole and making preparations to respond safely and as quickly as possible
  • Customers are urged to make preparations and take safety precautions now
  • Download the FPL app by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375) or enroll in alerts by texting the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375)

For more information click on Fox 4 Weather.

