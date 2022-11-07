Governor DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The current counties listed among the 34 counties include the following in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hendry

Lee

FEMA announced on Monday that Disaster Recovery Centers will close due to Subtropical Storm Nicole.

‼️ FEMA to close DRCs temporarily due to Subtropical Storm #Nicole:



▪️ Ft. Myers Beach, N. Port, Orlando & Pine Island will CLOSE TODAY 11/7 @ 7pm.

▪️ All other DRCs will CLOSE 11/8 at the end of the day.

▪️ ALL DRCs will be CLOSED W/Th/F.



DRCs will reopen as weather permits. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 7, 2022

Florida Power and Light activates emergency response plan and urges customers to take precautions ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s forecasted impact on Florida

FPL is closely monitoring Nicole and making preparations to respond safely and as quickly as possible

Customers are urged to make preparations and take safety precautions now

Download the FPL app by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375) or enroll in alerts by texting the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375)

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and are preparing for any impacts. We urge you to review your plans and supplies now too. Find tips here: https://t.co/WvJ0RmI05T pic.twitter.com/ulFpiDxOIO — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) November 7, 2022

