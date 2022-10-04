Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Fort Myers, announces Disaster Recovery Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At a press conference in Fort Myers today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The DRC is located at the Lakes Regional Library on Bass Road in Fort Myers. It will provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Additional DRCs are being established by FEMA and FDEM and will be announced in the coming days.
Representatives from the following state agencies, partners and federal organizations are currently on site and available to provide assistance:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
- Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis
- Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
- Florida Department of Children and Families
- Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
- Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- Enterprise Florida, Inc.
- Legal Services of North Florida
- CareerSource Southwest Florida
- CareerSource South Florida
- CareerSource Pasco Hernando
- Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)