Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Fort Myers, announces Disaster Recovery Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At a press conference in Fort Myers today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The DRC is located at the Lakes Regional Library on Bass Road in Fort Myers. It will provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Additional DRCs are being established by FEMA and FDEM and will be announced in the coming days.

Representatives from the following state agencies, partners and federal organizations are currently on site and available to provide assistance: