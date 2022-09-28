Governor DeSantis gives update on state preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis issued an update on state preparedness for Hurricane Ian tonight.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has activated the State Assistance Information Line for residents to get up-to-date information on the hurricane. Residents and visitors can call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557.

FDEM will provide on-site assistance and damage assessment after the storm. It’s also addressing staffing needs in several counties for special needs shelters. The Division has received more than 600 resource requests for Hurricane Ian and fulfilled 495.

Following the governor’s authorization, 5,000 Florida Guardsmen are being activated to State Active Duty and pre-positioned at armories across the state.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement regional support and logistics teams are preparing to respond in the aftermath of the storm.

The Florida Department of Health is coordinating across 67 county health departments on the necessary preparations.

WATCH NOW: