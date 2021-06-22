Governor DeSantis bolsters Alzheimer’s and dementia funding in Florida to more than $51 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted a more than $12 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia funding, bringing the state’s total commitment to over $51 million for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, furthering his strong commitment to the advancement of research needed for this disease. Florida is the only state in the nation that has Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias listed as its own priority within a State Health Improvement Plan.

“In Florida, we continue to put our Seniors First,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Some of the most difficult health conditions that impact many seniors are Alzheimer’s and dementia and as more innovative early intervention therapies are developed to mitigate the effects and severity of these conditions, awareness of the initial signs and symptoms are increasingly important. Our strong financial commitment of $51 million allows Florida to prioritize the advancement of research and support needed for this disease.”

"We are so thrilled to have Governor DeSantis here with us today to recognize Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month,” said Vice President of Public Policy, Alzheimer’s Association, Michelle Branham. “From adding Alzheimer's disease and related dementias as a priority within the State Health Improvement Plan to setting forth a bold dementia action plan for his administration, the Governor has continually demonstrated his commitment to supporting Florida's seniors, and particularly those facing dementia. Governor DeSantis has been instrumental in the efforts to make Florida a more dementia-capable state, and we are so grateful to have his support."