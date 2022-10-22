Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — At a press conference in Punta Gorda today, Governor DeSantis announced a plan to assist those effected by Hurricane Ian in paying their homeowners’ insurance deductibles.

The governor said that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation is awarding $5 million to local housing partnerships to help Floridians in the six hardest-hit counties: Charlotte, Collier, Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, and Sarasota.

Homeowners can contact their local State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program office for more information. Click here to find yours.

The governor was joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation Trey Price.

Watch the full press conference here: