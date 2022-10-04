Governor DeSantis activates small business loan program for Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program today. Businesses in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota Counties will be prioritized.

The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will provide $50 million worth of short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses in Florida that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

These are personal loans made possible by state funding and must be repaid by the approved applicant.

Interested applicants can apply now through December 2, 2022, or until all available funds are expended. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000.